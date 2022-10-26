Enviva Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.2% Upside

Enviva Inc. found using ticker (EVA) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 90 and 60 calculating the average target price we see 73.5. With the stocks previous close at 55.2 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 33.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 65.27 and the 200 day MA is 70.58. The company has a market cap of $3,859m. Find out more information at: https://www.envivabiomass.com

The potential market cap would be $5,138m based on the market concensus.

Enviva Inc. produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company’s products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.