Enviva Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Enviva Inc. with ticker code (EVA) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 90 and 71 with a mean TP of 78.17. With the stocks previous close at 62.31 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 69.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to 71.93. The market cap for the company is $4,223m. Company Website: https://www.envivabiomass.com

The potential market cap would be $5,298m based on the market concensus.

Enviva Inc. produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company’s products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

