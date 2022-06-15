Enviva Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.2% Upside

Enviva Inc. found using ticker (EVA) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 77 and has a mean target at 83.8. Now with the previous closing price of 66.95 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 78.46 and the 200 day moving average is 70.22. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,207m. Company Website: https://www.envivabiomass.com

The potential market cap would be $5,266m based on the market concensus.

Enviva Inc. produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company’s products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.