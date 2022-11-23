Enviva Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.0% Upside

Enviva Inc. with ticker code (EVA) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 61 with the average target price sitting at 72. With the stocks previous close at 58.53 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.0%. The day 50 moving average is 60.66 and the 200 day MA is 69.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,000m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.envivabiomass.com

The potential market cap would be $4,920m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Enviva Inc. produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company’s products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.