Enviva Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.1% Upside

Enviva Inc. with ticker code (EVA) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 61 calculating the mean target price we have 72. Given that the stocks previous close was at 60.45 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 19.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 62.44 and the 200 day MA is 69.8. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,986m. Visit the company website at: https://www.envivabiomass.com

The potential market cap would be $4,747m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Enviva Inc. produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company’s products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.