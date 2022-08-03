Enviva Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.8% Upside

Enviva Inc. found using ticker (EVA) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 71 calculating the average target price we see 80.5. Now with the previous closing price of 68.34 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 66.05 and the 200 day moving average is 71.48. The market cap for the company is $4,608m. Company Website: https://www.envivabiomass.com

The potential market cap would be $5,428m based on the market concensus.

Enviva Inc. produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company’s products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.