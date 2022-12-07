Enviva Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.2% Upside

Enviva Inc. found using ticker (EVA) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 61 calculating the average target price we see 68.33. With the stocks previous close at 58.79 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.2%. The day 50 moving average is 58.63 and the 200 moving average now moves to 68.78. The market cap for the company is $3,704m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.envivabiomass.com

The potential market cap would be $4,305m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Enviva Inc. produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company’s products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.