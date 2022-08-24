Enviva Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.0% Upside

Enviva Inc. with ticker code (EVA) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 90 and 71 with the average target price sitting at 77.67. With the stocks previous close at 70 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 65.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 71.93. The company has a market cap of $4,660m. Find out more information at: https://www.envivabiomass.com

The potential market cap would be $5,171m based on the market concensus.

Enviva Inc. produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company’s products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.