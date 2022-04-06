Enviva Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential .5% Upside

Enviva Inc. with ticker code (EVA) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 73 and has a mean target at 81.8. Now with the previous closing price of 81.39 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .5%. The day 50 moving average is 73.32 while the 200 day moving average is 64.29. The market cap for the company is $5,395m. Find out more information at: https://www.envivabiomass.com

The potential market cap would be $5,422m based on the market concensus.

Enviva Inc. produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company’s products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.