Enviva Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.8% Downside

Enviva Inc. found using ticker (EVA) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 73 calculating the mean target price we have 81.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 85.05 this would imply there is a potential downside of -3.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 77.65 while the 200 day moving average is 66.55. The market cap for the company is $5,594m. Visit the company website at: https://www.envivabiomass.com

The potential market cap would be $5,381m based on the market concensus.

Enviva Inc. produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company’s products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.