Enviva Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -.1% Downside

Enviva Inc. with ticker code (EVA) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 73 with a mean TP of 81.8. Now with the previous closing price of 81.89 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -.1%. The 50 day MA is 74.79 and the 200 moving average now moves to 65.05. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,594m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.envivabiomass.com

The potential market cap would be $5,587m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Enviva Inc. produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company’s products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.