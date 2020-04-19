Envision Solar International, I – Consenus Indicates Potential 83.2% Upside

Envision Solar International, I found using ticker (EVSI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 15 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 12. Now with the previous closing price of 6.55 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 83.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 7.97 and the 200 day moving average is 6.37. The market capitalisation for the company is $38m. Visit the company website at: http://www.envisionsolar.com

Envision Solar International, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International is headquartered in San Diego, California.

