Envision Solar International, I – Consenus Indicates Potential 78.6% Upside

Envision Solar International, I with ticker code (EVSI) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 12. Now with the previous closing price of 6.72 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 78.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.17 while the 200 day moving average is 6.36. The market cap for the company is $36m. Find out more information at: http://www.envisionsolar.com

Envision Solar International, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International is headquartered in San Diego, California.

