Envision Solar International, I – Consenus Indicates Potential 76.2% Upside

Envision Solar International, I found using ticker (EVSI) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 12. With the stocks previous close at 6.81 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 76.2%. The day 50 moving average is 8.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.36. The market capitalisation for the company is $34m. Company Website: http://www.envisionsolar.com

Envision Solar International, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International is headquartered in San Diego, California.

