Envision Solar International, I – Consenus Indicates Potential 61.5% Upside

Envision Solar International, I found using ticker (EVSI) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 9 and has a mean target at 12. Now with the previous closing price of 7.43 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 61.5%. The day 50 moving average is 7.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to 6.42. The company has a market cap of $39m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.envisionsolar.com

Envision Solar International, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International is headquartered in San Diego, California.

