Envestnet, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.2% Upside

Envestnet, Inc with ticker code (ENV) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 102 and 76 and has a mean target at 91.88. Given that the stocks previous close was at 83.35 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.2%. The 50 day MA is 79.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to 73.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,482m. Find out more information at: http://www.envestnet.com

Envestnet, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company’s product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

