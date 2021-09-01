Envestnet, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.4% Upside

Envestnet, Inc with ticker code (ENV) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 93 and 63 with the average target price sitting at 83.78. With the stocks previous close at 78.77 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 75.99 while the 200 day moving average is 74.13. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,354m. Find out more information at: http://www.envestnet.com

Envestnet, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company’s product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data intelligence platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.