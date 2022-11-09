Envestnet, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 36.0% Upside

Envestnet, Inc with ticker code (ENV) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 40 calculating the average target price we see 63. Now with the previous closing price of 46.34 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 36.0%. The 50 day MA is 47.97 and the 200 day MA is 61.51. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,613m. Find out more information at: https://www.envestnet.com

The potential market cap would be $3,553m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Envestnet, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company’s Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. This segment also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company’s Envestnet Data & Analytics segment offers Envestnet Data & Analytics, a data aggregation, data intelligence, and experiences platform that enables consumers to aggregate financial accounts within client applications, as well as provides clients the functionality to gather, refine, and aggregate various sets of consumer permissioned data for use in financial applications, reports, market research analysis, and application programming interfaces. Envestnet was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.