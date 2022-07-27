Twitter
Envestnet, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.9% Upside

Envestnet, Inc found using ticker (ENV) now have 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 86 and 54 calculating the average target price we see 72.25. With the stocks previous close at 55.6 this would imply there is a potential upside of 29.9%. The day 50 moving average is 57.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to 72.41. The market cap for the company is $3,034m. Visit the company website at: https://www.envestnet.com

The potential market cap would be $3,942m based on the market concensus.

Envestnet, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company’s product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data intelligence platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

