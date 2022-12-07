Envestnet, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.0% Upside

Envestnet, Inc with ticker code (ENV) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 40 calculating the mean target price we have 61.13. With the stocks previous close at 59.93 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.0%. The day 50 moving average is 49.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 60.28. The market cap for the company is $3,338m. Visit the company website at: https://www.envestnet.com

The potential market cap would be $3,405m based on the market concensus.

Envestnet, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company’s Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. This segment also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company’s Envestnet Data & Analytics segment offers Envestnet Data & Analytics, a data aggregation, data intelligence, and experiences platform that enables consumers to aggregate financial accounts within client applications, as well as provides clients the functionality to gather, refine, and aggregate various sets of consumer permissioned data for use in financial applications, reports, market research analysis, and application programming interfaces. Envestnet was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.