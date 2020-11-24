Envestnet, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.9% Upside

Envestnet, Inc with ticker code (ENV) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 105 and 76 calculating the mean target price we have 91.44. With the stocks previous close at 76.89 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.9%. The day 50 moving average is 79.98 and the 200 day moving average is 77.61. The company has a market cap of $4,124m. Visit the company website at: http://www.envestnet.com

Envestnet, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company’s product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.