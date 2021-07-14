Envestnet, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

Envestnet, Inc found using ticker (ENV) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 95 and 75 calculating the mean target price we have 85.1. With the stocks previous close at 74.99 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 76.09 while the 200 day moving average is 75.77. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,063m. Company Website: http://www.envestnet.com

Envestnet, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company’s product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data intelligence platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.