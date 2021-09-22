Envestnet, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

Envestnet, Inc found using ticker (ENV) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 93 and 63 and has a mean target at 83.78. With the stocks previous close at 75.37 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 77.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 74.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,061m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.envestnet.com

Envestnet, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company’s product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. It also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services, as well as data aggregation and data intelligence platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.