Envestnet, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.3% Downside

Envestnet, Inc with ticker code (ENV) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 40 calculating the mean target price we have 63.71. With the stocks previous close at 66.6 this indicates there is a potential downside of -4.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 58.63 and the 200 day moving average is 58.63. The market cap for the company is $3,660m. Visit the company website at: https://www.envestnet.com

The potential market cap would be $3,501m based on the market concensus.

Envestnet, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company’s Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. This segment also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company’s Envestnet Data & Analytics segment offers Envestnet Data & Analytics, a data aggregation, data intelligence, and experiences platform that enables consumers to aggregate financial accounts within client applications, as well as provides clients the functionality to gather, refine, and aggregate various sets of consumer permissioned data for use in financial applications, reports, market research analysis, and application programming interfaces. Envestnet was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.