Entravision Communications Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 223.7% Upside

Entravision Communications Corp with ticker code (EVC) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4.5 and 4.5 calculating the average target price we see 4.5. Now with the previous closing price of 1.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 223.7%. The 50 day MA is 1.45 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.59. The company has a market cap of $113m. Find out more information at: http://www.entravision.com

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The company’s portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services. It also provides a suite of digital advertising solutions, including the Smadex platform, which allows advertisers to reach and engage with their target audiences by providing access to premium digital inventory at scale across a range of Internet-connected devices. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 56 primary television stations; and owned and operated 49 primarily Spanish-language radio stations, as well as Entravision Solutions, a national sales representation division that sells advertisements and syndicates radio programming. Entravision Communications Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

