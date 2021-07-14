Entravision Communications Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.7% Upside

Entravision Communications Corp with ticker code (EVC) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8.5 and 6 calculating the mean target price we have 7.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 6.61 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.7%. The day 50 moving average is 5.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 4.09. The market capitalisation for the company is $538m. Find out more information at: http://www.entravision.com

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company’s portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services. It also offers a suite of digital advertising solutions, including Cisneros Interactive that supports advertisers and agencies in their local selling efforts comprising providing credit and local payment options; Smadex platform, which enables clients to purchase electronically and manage data-driven advertising campaigns; and AudioEngage, a digital audio advertising platform that hosts radio and music programs and podcasts. In addition, the company provides ScrollerAds, a programmatic seller of video advertising; and Dataxpand, a data management platform, which allows businesses to gain insights into consumer-related data. Further, it operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales representation division that sells advertisements and syndicate radio programming. As of April 12, 2021, the company had 54 television stations; and 48 Spanish-language radio stations. It serves advertisers from various industries, such as e-commerce, entertainment, gaming, delivery services, financial technology, communications, lifestyle, and travel. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.