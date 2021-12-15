Entravision Communications Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 84.9% Upside

Entravision Communications Corp found using ticker (EVC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 12 with a mean TP of 12.5. Now with the previous closing price of 6.76 this indicates there is a potential upside of 84.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.79 and the 200 day MA is 5.99. The market cap for the company is $560m. Company Website: https://www.entravision.com

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company’s portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services. It also offers a suite of digital advertising solutions, including Cisneros Interactive that supports advertisers and agencies in their local selling efforts comprising providing credit and local payment options; Smadex platform, which enables clients to purchase electronically and manage data-driven advertising campaigns; and AudioEngage, a digital audio advertising platform that hosts radio and music programs and podcasts. In addition, the company provides ScrollerAds, a programmatic seller of video advertising; and Dataxpand, a data management platform, which allows businesses to gain insights into consumer-related data. Further, it operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales representation division that sells advertisements and syndicate radio programming. As of April 12, 2021, the company had 54 television stations; and 48 Spanish-language radio stations. It serves advertisers from various industries, such as e-commerce, entertainment, gaming, delivery services, financial technology, communications, lifestyle, and travel. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.