Entravision Communications Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 69.0% Upside

Entravision Communications Corp with ticker code (EVC) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 7.75 and 6 with the average target price sitting at 6.88. With the stocks previous close at 4.07 this would imply there is a potential upside of 69.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.91 while the 200 day moving average is 3.33. The company has a market cap of $365m. Visit the company website at: http://www.entravision.com

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company’s portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services. It also offers a suite of digital advertising solutions, including Cisneros Interactive that supports advertisers and agencies in their local selling efforts comprising providing credit and local payment options; Smadex platform, which enables clients to purchase electronically and manage data-driven advertising campaigns; and AudioEngage, a digital audio advertising platform that hosts radio and music programs and podcasts. In addition, the company provides ScrollerAds, a programmatic seller of video advertising; and Dataxpand, a data management platform, which allows businesses to gain insights into consumer-related data. Further, it operates Entravision Solutions, a national sales representation division that sells advertisements and syndicate radio programming. As of April 12, 2021, the company had 54 television stations; and 48 Spanish-language radio stations. It serves advertisers from various industries, such as e-commerce, entertainment, gaming, delivery services, financial technology, communications, lifestyle, and travel. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.