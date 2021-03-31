Entravision Communications Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.8% Upside

Entravision Communications Corp with ticker code (EVC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6.25 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 5.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.71 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 51.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.65 while the 200 day moving average is 2.76. The market cap for the company is $331m. Company Website: http://www.entravision.com

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The company’s portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services. It also provides a suite of digital advertising solutions, including the Smadex platform, which allows advertisers to reach and engage with their target audiences by providing access to premium digital inventory at scale across a range of Internet-connected devices. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 56 primary television stations; and owned and operated 49 primarily Spanish-language radio stations, as well as Entravision Solutions, a national sales representation division that sells advertisements and syndicates radio programming. Entravision Communications Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.