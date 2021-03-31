Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Entravision Communications Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Entravision Communications Corp with ticker code (EVC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6.25 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 5.63. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.71 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 51.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.65 while the 200 day moving average is 2.76. The market cap for the company is $331m. Company Website: http://www.entravision.com

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The company’s portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services. It also provides a suite of digital advertising solutions, including the Smadex platform, which allows advertisers to reach and engage with their target audiences by providing access to premium digital inventory at scale across a range of Internet-connected devices. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 56 primary television stations; and owned and operated 49 primarily Spanish-language radio stations, as well as Entravision Solutions, a national sales representation division that sells advertisements and syndicates radio programming. Entravision Communications Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Share on Stocktwits

You might also be interested in: Sativa Wellness Group expect a significant ramp up (Interview)

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.