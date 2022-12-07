Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Entravision Communications Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 133.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Entravision Communications Corp found using ticker (EVC) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 9.8 and has a mean target at 12.6. Now with the previous closing price of 5.4 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 133.3%. The 50 day MA is 4.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.18. The market cap for the company is $430m. Company Website: https://www.entravision.com

The potential market cap would be $1,004m based on the market concensus.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company’s portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties. It also offers a suite of end-to-end digital advertising solutions, including digital commercial partnerships services, as well as advertising customers billing and technological and other support services, including strategic marketing and training; and Smadex, a programmatic ad purchasing platform that enables advertising customers or ad agencies to purchase advertising electronically and manage data-driven advertising campaigns through online marketplaces. In addition, the company provides a branding and mobile performance solutions, such as managed services to advertisers looking to connect with consumers on mobile devices; and digital audio advertising solutions for advertisers. Further, it sells advertisements and syndicated radio programming solutions through its Entravision radio network. As of March 3, 2022, the company had 50 television stations; and 46 Spanish-language radio stations. It serves advertisers from various industries, such as e-commerce, retail, entertainment, gaming, delivery services, financial technology, communications, lifestyle, and travel. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

