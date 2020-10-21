Enterprise Products Partners L. – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.4% Upside

Enterprise Products Partners L. with ticker code (EPD) have now 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 19 calculating the mean target price we have 24.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.21 this would imply there is a potential upside of 42.4%. The 50 day MA is 16.71 while the 200 day moving average is 17.67. The company has a market cap of $37,371m. Company Website: http://www.enterpriseproducts.com

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services. It operates approximately 19,900 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 16 NGL fractionators; 22 natural gas processing facilities; and liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,300 miles of crude oil pipelines; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Texas, as well as a fleet of 310 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,400 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather, treat, and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It is also involved in natural gas marketing activities. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene production facilities; butane isomerization complex and related deisobutanizer units; isobutane dehydrogenation, octane enhancement, and high purity isobutylene production facilities; refined products pipelines aggregating approximately 3,300 miles, terminals, and associated marketing activities; ethylene export terminal and related operations; and marine transportation. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

