Entergy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.7% Upside

Entergy Corporation found using ticker (ETR) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 132 and 101 calculating the average target price we see 114.5. Now with the previous closing price of 105.32 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.7%. The 50 day MA is 99.67 and the 200 day MA is 98.62. The company has a market cap of $21,133m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.entergy.com

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The company’s Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. Its Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owning interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. This segment sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company’s power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 9,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1949 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

