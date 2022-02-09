Entergy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.1% Upside

Entergy Corporation found using ticker (ETR) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 128 and 105 calculating the mean target price we have 120.71. With the stocks previous close at 109.66 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.1%. The day 50 moving average is 109.01 and the 200 moving average now moves to 106.56. The market cap for the company is $22,104m. Company Website: https://www.entergy.com

The potential market cap would be $24,331m based on the market concensus.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The company’s Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. Its Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owning interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company’s power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, which include 8,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 3.0 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was incorporated in 1949 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.