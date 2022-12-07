Entergy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.5% Upside

Entergy Corporation with ticker code (ETR) have now 17 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 103 and has a mean target at 121.76. With the stocks previous close at 115.4 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.5%. The day 50 moving average is 107.19 while the 200 day moving average is 113.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $24,701m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.entergy.com

The potential market cap would be $26,062m based on the market concensus.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants; and ownership of interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers, as well as provides services to other nuclear power plant owners. It generates electricity through gas, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company’s power plants have approximately 24,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, which include 5,000 MW of nuclear power. It delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.