Entergy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.1% Upside

Entergy Corporation with ticker code (ETR) have now 16 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 129 and 96 with a mean TP of 118.91. With the stocks previous close at 115.34 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 108.98 and the 200 day moving average is 106.86. The market cap for the company is $23,683m. Find out more information at: https://www.entergy.com

The potential market cap would be $24,416m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment is involved in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and ownership of interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. The company generates electricity through gas, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. Its power plants have approximately 26,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, which include 6,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1913 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.