Entergy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Entergy Corporation found using ticker (ETR) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 137 and 111 with a mean TP of 119.86. Now with the previous closing price of 101.38 this indicates there is a potential upside of 18.2%. The day 50 moving average is 109.28 and the 200 day moving average is 105.7. The market cap for the company is $20,391m. Visit the company website at: http://www.entergy.com

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The company’s Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. Its Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owning interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company’s power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, which include 8,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 3.0 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was incorporated in 1949 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

