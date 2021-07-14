Entergy Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.4% Upside

Entergy Corporation with ticker code (ETR) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 127 and 101 calculating the mean target price we have 117.85. With the stocks previous close at 103.04 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 104.48 and the 200 day moving average is 100.09. The market capitalisation for the company is $20,399m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.entergy.com

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The company’s Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. Its Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owning interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company’s power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, which include 8,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 3.0 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was incorporated in 1949 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.