Entercom Communications Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.0% Upside

Entercom Communications Corp. found using ticker (ETM) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 5.63. Now with the previous closing price of 5.07 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.0%. The 50 day MA is 5.24 while the 200 day moving average is 3.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $714m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

0