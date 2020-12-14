Entercom Communications Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential -31.4% Downside

Entercom Communications Corp. found using ticker (ETM) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.5 and 1 with the average target price sitting at 1.9. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.77 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -31.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.19 while the 200 day moving average is 1.73. The market cap for the company is $370m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.entercom.com

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events. Entercom Communications Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.