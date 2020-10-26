Entercom Communications Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.3% Upside

Entercom Communications Corp. with ticker code (ETM) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.5 and 1 calculating the mean target price we have 1.8. With the stocks previous close at 1.46 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 23.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.5 and the 200 day MA is 1.48. The market cap for the company is $211m. Company Website: http://www.entercom.com

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events. Entercom Communications Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

