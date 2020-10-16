Entercom Communications Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.4% Upside

Entercom Communications Corp. with ticker code (ETM) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.5 and 1 with a mean TP of 1.8. Now with the previous closing price of 1.47 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.4%. The day 50 moving average is 1.51 and the 200 day MA is 1.46. The company has a market cap of $210m. Visit the company website at: http://www.entercom.com

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events. Entercom Communications Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

