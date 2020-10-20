Entercom Communications Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.9% Upside

Entercom Communications Corp. found using ticker (ETM) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 3.5 and 1 calculating the average target price we see 1.8. With the stocks previous close at 1.54 this indicates there is a potential upside of 16.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 1.5 and the 200 day moving average is 1.46. The market capitalisation for the company is $204m. Find out more information at: http://www.entercom.com

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events. Entercom Communications Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

