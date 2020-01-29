Entegris, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 1.6% Upside

Entegris, Inc. found using ticker (ENTG) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 63 and 50 with a mean TP of 54.44. Now with the previous closing price of 53.6 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 52.17 while the 200 day moving average is 46.89. The company has a market cap of $7,334m. Company Website: http://www.entegris.com

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH). The SCEM segment offers high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The MC segment provides solutions to filter and purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for application in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company’s customers include semiconductor device manufacturers, semiconductor equipment makers, gas and chemical manufacturing companies, wafer grower companies, and manufacturers of high-precision electronics; and flat panel display equipment makers, materials suppliers and panel manufacturers, and manufacturers of hard disk drive components and devices. It also serves manufacturers and suppliers in the solar and life science industries, electrical discharge machining customers, glass and glass container manufacturers, aerospace manufacturers, and manufacturers of biomedical implantation devices. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.