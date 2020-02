Entegris – Consenus Indicates Potential 5.6% Upside

Entegris found using ticker (ENTG) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 66 and 53 with a mean TP of 60.56. Now with the previous closing price of 57.36 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.6%. The 50 day MA is 53.82 and the 200 day MA is 48.1. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,166m. Visit the company website at: http://www.entegris.com

Entegris develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH). The SCEM segment offers high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The MC segment provides solutions to filter and purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for application in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company’s customers include semiconductor device manufacturers, semiconductor equipment makers, gas and chemical manufacturing companies, wafer grower companies, and manufacturers of high-precision electronics; and flat panel display equipment makers, materials suppliers and panel manufacturers, and manufacturers of hard disk drive components and devices. It also serves manufacturers and suppliers in the solar and life science industries, electrical discharge machining customers, glass and glass container manufacturers, aerospace manufacturers, and manufacturers of biomedical implantation devices. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.