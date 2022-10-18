Entain PLC 41.9% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Entain PLC with ticker (LON:ENT) now has a potential upside of 41.9% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.







JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 2,050 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Entain PLC share price of 1,192 GBX at opening today (18/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 41.9%. Trading has ranged between 10 (52 week low) and 1,193 (52 week high) with an average of 2,176,603 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £6,963,142,972.



Entain plc is a sports betting and gaming company that is operating in the online and retail sector. The Company’s segments include Online, Retail, New Opportunities and Other. The Online segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations. The Retail segment comprises betting and retail activities in the shop estates in Great Britain, Northern Ireland, Jersey, Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Italy. The New opportunities segment operates Unikrn and innovation spend. The Other segment includes activities related to telephone betting, Stadia and on course pitches. The Company, through its technology platform, offers sports betting, casino, poker and bingo online and operate a range of brands, including Ladbrokes, Coral, BetMGM, Sportingbet, Eurobet, partypoker, Gala and Foxy Bingo. Its Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet, and Gaming Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, Optibet and Ninja.







