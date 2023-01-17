Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Entain PLC 24.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Entain PLC with ticker (LON:ENT) now has a potential upside of 24.6% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 1,930 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Entain PLC share price of 1,456 GBX at opening today (17/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 24.6%. Trading has ranged between 995 (52 week low) and 1,775 (52 week high) with an average of 1,325,453 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £8,553,040,440.

Entain plc is a sports betting and gaming company that is operating in the online and retail sectors. The Company’s segments include Online, Retail, New Opportunities and Other. The Online segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations. The Retail segment comprises betting and retail activities in the shop estates in Great Britain, Northern Ireland, Jersey, the Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Italy. The New opportunities segment operates Unikrn and innovation spend. The Other segment includes activities related to telephone betting, Stadia and on-course pitches. The Company, through its technology platform, offers sports betting, casino, poker and bingo online. Its Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet, and Gaming Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, Optibet and Ninja. The Company also has a gaming and sportsbook operator in Croatia.



