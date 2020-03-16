Enquest Plc 89.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Enquest Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ENQ) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ today by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Enquest Plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set a target price of 1 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -89.6% from today’s opening price of 9.57 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 16.73 points and decreased 9.92 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 30 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 8.19 GBX.

Enquest Plc has a 50 day moving average of 24.34 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 21.16. There are currently 1,695,801,955 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,657,763. Market capitalisation for LON:ENQ is £146,008,542 GBP.

