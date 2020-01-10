Enquest Plc 66.7% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Enquest Plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ENQ) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Enquest Plc are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 40 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 66.7% from the opening price of 24 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 5.63 points and increased 5.1 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 26.08 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 15.24 GBX.

Enquest Plc has a 50 day moving average of 19.83 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 20.40. There are currently 1,695,801,955 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,382,649. Market capitalisation for LON:ENQ is £441,939,565 GBP.