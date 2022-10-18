Follow us on:

Enquest Plc -.4% potential downside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Enquest Plc with ticker (LON:ENQ) now has a potential downside of -.4% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 28 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Enquest Plc share price of 28 GBX at opening today (18/10/2022) indicates a potential downside of -.4%. Trading has ranged between 17 (52 week low) and 37 (52 week high) with an average of 6,871,963 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £540,360,350.

Enquest Plc is a United Kingdom-based independent production and development company. The Company’s principal activities are the exploration for, and extraction and production of, hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The Company focuses on maturing assets and undeveloped oil fields. The Company’s geographical segments include the North Sea and Malaysia. The Company’s upstream operations include its Magnus, Kraken, Golden Eagle, Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes and Alba assets. The Malaysian operations include its PM8 Extension Production Sharing Contract, consisting of the PM8 and Seligi Fields and the Block PM409 Production Sharing Contract. The Company’s infrastructure and new energy business division is engaged in providing creative solutions through the energy transition.



