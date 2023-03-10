EnPro Industries Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.2% Upside

EnPro Industries Inc found using ticker (NPO) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 135 and 130 with the average target price sitting at 132.5. With the stocks previous close at 101.01 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 31.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 113.22 while the 200 day moving average is 101.47. The market cap for the company is $2,066m. Visit the company website at: https://www.enproindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $2,711m based on the market concensus.

EnPro Industries, Inc. design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries. The Advanced Surface Technologies segment offers cleaning, coating, testing, refurbishment, and verification services for critical components and assemblies used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, as well as for critical applications in the space, aerospace, and defense markets; and specialized optical filters and thin-film coatings for various applications in the industrial technology, life sciences, and semiconductor markets. EnPro Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.